Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Carbon Monoxide Levels Exceed Safe Limits In Lviv Region After Russian Attacks

2026-01-27 06:04:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, according to Ukrinform.

“Specialists from the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention have recorded a temporary increase in carbon monoxide levels in the village of Smilne. This is due to a morning attack by an enemy drone on an infrastructure facility in the Zolochiv district,” the post says.

According to Kozytskyi, the situation is under control and radiation levels are normal.

He noted that people with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases living in Smilne are advised to stay at home if possible.

“If you need to go outside, use a disposable mask. Refrain from ventilating rooms for the time being,” he added.

The official added that laboratory studies on wind direction are continuing.

As reported, Russian troops carried out an attack on an infrastructure facility in the Lviv r gion.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

UkrinForm

