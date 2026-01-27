Carbon Monoxide Levels Exceed Safe Limits In Lviv Region After Russian Attacks
“Specialists from the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention have recorded a temporary increase in carbon monoxide levels in the village of Smilne. This is due to a morning attack by an enemy drone on an infrastructure facility in the Zolochiv district,” the post says.
According to Kozytskyi, the situation is under control and radiation levels are normal.Read also: Oleksandr Klymenko, the Head of SAPO, Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
He noted that people with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases living in Smilne are advised to stay at home if possible.
“If you need to go outside, use a disposable mask. Refrain from ventilating rooms for the time being,” he added.
The official added that laboratory studies on wind direction are continuing.
As reported, Russian troops carried out an attack on an infrastructure facility in the Lviv r gion.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
