Jordan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Marketing Jordanian Talent To Saudi Private Sector

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- Labor Minister Khaled Bakkar on Tuesday held talks with Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi on coordination to promote Jordanian skilled workers to the Saudi private sector.According to a ministry statement, the meeting, attended by Jordan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Haitham Abu Alfoul and Saudi ministry officials, also covered bilateral cooperation and the exchange of expertise on labor-related issues.Both ministers stressed continued engagement to serve the two countries' mutual interests.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.