Infrastructure Construction Industry Research Report 2026: $4.28 Trillion Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.7 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.28 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Infrastructure Construction Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Infrastructure Construction Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
3. Infrastructure Construction Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Infrastructure Construction Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.2. Major Trends
5. Infrastructure Construction Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Public Sector
5.2 Private Sector
5.3 Industrial Sector
5.4 Commercial Sector
5.5 Residential Sector
6. Infrastructure Construction Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Infrastructure Construction Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Infrastructure Construction PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Infrastructure Construction Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Infrastructure Construction Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Infrastructure Construction Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Infrastructure Construction Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Infrastructure Construction Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Infrastructure Construction Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
9.2. Global Infrastructure Construction Market, Segmentation by Material, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
9.3. Global Infrastructure Construction Market, Segmentation by Construction Method, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
9.4. Global Infrastructure Construction Market, Segmentation by Technology Adoption, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
9.5. Global Infrastructure Construction Market, Segmentation by End-User Sector, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
9.6. Global Infrastructure Construction Market, Sub-Segmentation of Transportation Infrastructure, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
9.7. Global Infrastructure Construction Market, Sub-Segmentation of Energy and Utilities Infrastructure, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
9.8. Global Infrastructure Construction Market, Sub-Segmentation of Water and Waste Management Infrastructure, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10. Infrastructure Construction Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global Infrastructure Construction Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Infrastructure Construction Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Companies Featured
- China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. China Communications Construction Company Limited Power Construction Corporation of China Vinci SA Bouygues Construction SA Hochtief AG Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. Larsen & Toubro Limited Kajima Corporation Kiewit Corporation Bechtel Corporation Skanska AB Obayashi Corporation Fluor Corporation Shimizu Corporation Balfour Beatty plc Ferrovial S.A. Laing O'Rourke Group Ltd. ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S.A. Technip Energies N.V.
