Infrastructure Construction Industry Research Report 2026: $4.28 Trillion Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The infrastructure construction market is on an impressive growth trajectory, with its size projected to ascend from $3.56 trillion in 2025 to $3.7 trillion in 2026, sustaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. This upswing is primarily fueled by urbanization, surging government and private sector investments, and the development of transport networks. As we extend the view to 2030, the market is expected to reach $4.28 trillion, with a predicted CAGR of 3.7%, spurred by the rise in smart construction technologies and sustainable methods.

Noteworthy trends include the integration of AI-driven project tools, modular infrastructure solutions, IoT-connected utilities, and predictive maintenance analytics. Government investments are pivotal, aiming to modernize aging infrastructure, thereby catalyzing the market. For example, the UK's investment in infrastructure rose by 2.2% to $38.54 billion in 2024. Such strategic initiatives foster private sector participation, driving innovation in infrastructure projects.

Leading industry players are advancing construction technology. Notably, CASE India launched seven new high-tech construction equipment models in January 2025. These innovations, featuring smart telematics, boost efficiency and reduce operational costs, indicative of a trend toward automated and intelligent construction solutions.

Strategic acquisitions are reshaping company capabilities. Parsons Corporation's acquisition of BCC Engineering in November 2024 expands its influence in the US, notably enhancing its capacity to leverage federal infrastructure funds under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Prominent companies like China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., Vinci SA, and Bechtel Corporation are at the forefront of the industry, influencing market dynamics. Their strategies reflect a focus on enhancing sustainability and leveraging new technologies.

Global trade relations and tariffs significantly impact the infrastructure construction market, especially affecting the cost and availability of imported materials such as steel and specialized machinery. Nevertheless, these challenges inadvertently promote local production and the implementation of smart and green technologies, which can enhance project efficiency and foster innovation.

Reports provide a comprehensive analysis of the infrastructure construction sector, detailing global market size, key market segments, trends, and potential opportunities. This in-depth exploration serves as an essential guide for stakeholders seeking to navigate and capitalize on the evolving market landscape.

Regions like North America currently lead the market; however, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow rapidly, driven by a combination of expanding economies and evolving infrastructure needs. The infrastructure construction market report also covers key territories such as Australia, Brazil, China, and India.

The market includes services ranging from project management to environmental compliance, with revenues reflecting the sales of goods and services in specified geographies. This dynamic sector, inclusive of project planning, execution, and operations management, remains crucial for modern societal functioning.

Key Attributes:

