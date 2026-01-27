Soybean Market Analysis Report 2026: $204.19 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soybean Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global soybean market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $166.7 billion in 2025 to $173.94 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This growth is driven by increased livestock feed demand, expansion in soybean cultivation, and rising utilization of soybeans in both traditional foods and the food processing industry. The market is expected to reach $204.19 billion in 2030, maintaining a 4.1% CAGR, fueled by the surging demand for plant-based proteins, biofuel production, and organic farming practices.

Market trends highlight a growing preference for soybean varieties with higher protein content and the incorporation of soybeans in plant-based and health foods. The industry is also witnessing an upward trend in sustainable farming practices and industrial applications of soybeans. A key growth factor is the rising consumption of soy-based animal feed, driven by the global population boom and increased meat and dairy consumption. As soybeans are a rich source of protein and essential nutrients, their value in animal nutrition amplifies their market demand. For instance, the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board reported a production surge to 7.81 million tonnes in integrated poultry units in the 2024 season, signaling rising feed demand.

Leading companies are investing in innovative soybean solutions; for example, in March 2024, Protealis introduced four new soybean varieties in Europe, bred specifically for shorter growing seasons and favorable to colder climates. These varieties aim to enhance local protein production and provide sustainable alternatives for incumbent crops. Similarly, Cargill Inc. acquired Owensboro Grain Company in January 2023, with plans to expand North American operations, boosting its oilseeds network to cater to the growing demands in food, feed, and renewable energy sectors.

Key players operating in the soybean market include industry giants such as Glencore plc, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland, Wilmar International, and Bunge Limited, among others. These companies are increasingly navigating a complex global trading environment marked by tariff fluctuations, which have been influencing soybean prices and trade patterns, prompting regions to explore local production and alternative protein crops.

The soybean market consists of sales of soymeal, soy-based foods, biofuels, and industrial materials, valued as factory gate values. These include related services provided by the manufacturers. The market report offers comprehensive insights into the soybean industry's size, regional shares, competitor strategies, and future trends, suggesting strategic approaches for stakeholders to navigate amid evolving trade dynamics. As soybeans continue to play an essential role in global agriculture, the focus on sustainable practices and high-value varieties is expected to shape its market trajectory significantly.

