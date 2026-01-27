Baku Stock Exchange Forecasts Growth In Green Bond Issuances (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Additional issuances of green bonds may be carried out on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) over time, Ruslan Khalilov, BSE Chairman of the Management Board, said in an interview with Trend.

Khalilov recalled that trading in green bonds issued by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) began on the BSE in March last year. The bonds were placed with a five-year maturity and a total issuance volume of $200 million.

“To support the development of green finance, the Baku Stock Exchange has established a dedicated Green Bond Segment. All listing fees within this segment have been reduced to zero. In other words, any company seeking to list a green bond or other green security that meets the required criteria is fully exempt from listing fees,” he said.

According to Khalilov, interest in green bond issuance is expanding across multiple sectors of the economy.

“In particular, companies in the energy sector are showing interest in issuing green bonds. We are also seeing interest from several companies in the logistics sector. Much depends on the role of investment banks acting as underwriters. Most likely, over time, we will see additional green bond issuances,” Khalilov added.