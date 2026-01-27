Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku Stock Exchange Forecasts Growth In Green Bond Issuances (Exclusive)

Baku Stock Exchange Forecasts Growth In Green Bond Issuances (Exclusive)


2026-01-27 05:07:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27.​ Additional issuances of green bonds may be carried out on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) over time, Ruslan Khalilov, BSE Chairman of the Management Board, said in an interview with Trend.

Khalilov recalled that trading in green bonds issued by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) began on the BSE in March last year. The bonds were placed with a five-year maturity and a total issuance volume of $200 million.

“To support the development of green finance, the Baku Stock Exchange has established a dedicated Green Bond Segment. All listing fees within this segment have been reduced to zero. In other words, any company seeking to list a green bond or other green security that meets the required criteria is fully exempt from listing fees,” he said.

According to Khalilov, interest in green bond issuance is expanding across multiple sectors of the economy.

“In particular, companies in the energy sector are showing interest in issuing green bonds. We are also seeing interest from several companies in the logistics sector. Much depends on the role of investment banks acting as underwriters. Most likely, over time, we will see additional green bond issuances,” Khalilov added.

MENAFN27012026000187011040ID1110655321



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search