KP Assembly Slams Mobile Companies Over Dead Towers And Weak Signals In Rural Areas

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The issue of frequent shutdowns of mobile towers and weak signals was raised in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, where lawmakers criticized the performance of mobile companies.

The matter was brought up during the assembly session by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Usman. He stated that for the past two years, mobile towers in District Tank - particularly in Gomal Circle, Bettani Circle, and other rural areas - have remained non-functional.

As a result, local residents are facing serious difficulties in communication and daily life. He added that the relevant authorities have been informed multiple times, but the issue remains unresolved.

MPA Malik Liaqat supported Muhammad Usman's stance, saying that in remote areas of the province, mobile towers are either shut down or providing very weak signals.

Assembly member Arshad Ayub informed the House that this issue exists in several districts. According to him, mobile companies ensure services in areas where they earn higher profits, but in less profitable regions, generators are not used during power outages. Consequently, signals disappear as soon as electricity is cut off.

MPA Anwar Khan said that Upper Dir has been facing mobile signal issues for the past two years. He noted that a large number of people from the area live abroad and are unable to stay in contact with their families. He stressed that mobile companies must ensure the continuous operation of their towers.

On this occasion, Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, directed the Chief Secretary of KP to summon officials of mobile companies and take action on the matter. The issue was later referred to the relevant standing committee.