Anghami Appoints New Chairman And Completes Board Of Directors Update
These appointments align with the Company's strategic goals to capitalize on the rapidly growing regional streaming market, following recent transactions to reposition the Company, including the integration of OSN+ and a transformative partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. This partnership ensures that HBO, Max Originals, and other global hits remain exclusive to OSN+ viewers across MENA. Mr. Meshal Ali, incoming Chairman of Anghami, commented:“I am honored to step into the role of Chairman, having served on the Board of Directors since 2024. On behalf of my fellow directors, I would like to thank Sheikha Adana for her leadership throughout Anghami's evolution. The updated Board brings together seasoned leaders from diverse sectors and backgrounds, positioning us to effectively support Anghami's management team as we unlock value for all stakeholders and pursue our next phase of growth, expanding into new markets and capitalizing on the regional streaming opportunity.” About the new Directors: Mr. Meshal Ali has served as a Director of Anghami since 1 April 2024. He is currently the Interim CEO of OSN Group, Chair of AlRayan Holding Company, Vice Chair of United Education Company, and President and CEO of both the National Offset Company and the National Offset Computer Company in Kuwait. Mr. Ali also serves as a board member of Panther Media Group Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas, USA. Mr. Moustapha Chami is Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer and Group Head of Finance, Operations & Taxation for Kuwait Projects Company Holdings (KIPCO), leading the group's financial operations and planning, including governance and risk management. Mr. Chami also holds various directorships, including with the Bank of Baghdad in Iraq, SACEM Industries in Tunisia, Jordan Kuwait Bank in Jordan, Burgan Bank in Turkey, and is Vice Chairman (Executive) at Amaken United Real Estate in Kuwait. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and an MBA from the University of Saint Joseph in Lebanon. He is also a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and Certified Management Accountant (CMA). Mrs. Eman Al Awadhi is Group Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications & Investor Relations for KIPCO and Vice Chair of Gulfsat Communications in Kuwait. Her career spans over 22 years across public relations, media, and journalism. She holds a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Bahrain, a Diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors, London, and is a Certified Investor Relations Officer. As of 21 January 2026, Anghami's Board of Directors comprises:
-
Mr. Meshal Abdullah Mohammad Ali to succeed H.E. Sheikha Adana Nasser Sabah Al-Sabah as Chairman
Mrs. Eman Al Awadhi and Mr. Moustapha Chami appointed to Anghami's Board of Directors
-
Meshal Ali (Chairman)
Elias Habib (CEO and co-founder)
Edgard Maroun (co-founder)
Michael Johnson
James Cooke
Bassil Almouallimi
Moustapha Chami
Eman Al Awadhi
