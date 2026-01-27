Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Market Analysis Report 2026: $2.45 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information Technology Extended (ITX) Cases Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Information Technology Extended (ITX) cases market is experiencing robust growth, projected to escalate from $1.44 billion in 2025 to $1.61 billion in 2026 at an 11.3% CAGR. This surge is driven by increased demand for small form factor PCs, enhanced cooling tech, and the rising popularity of gaming PCs. The market is anticipated to reach $2.45 billion by 2030, growing at an 11.2% CAGR, supported by advancements in telecomm and IT infrastructure, edge computing, and eco-friendly materials integration.

As eSports activities expand globally, there is a growing need for high-performance, efficient ITX cases, facilitating smoother gameplay and efficient cooling systems. For example, the Greater London Authority allocated substantial funds to research esports trends, indicating a rising focus on competitive gaming's influence. Similarly, the shift to remote work is further elevating ITX cases' demand. Enhanced digital communication tools now allow effective remote working, prompting a need for compact, high-performance computing setups supporting flexibility and productivity. In February 2023, nearly 40% of adults in Great Britain worked from home, demonstrating a pivot towards remote workspaces.

Companies like Antec Inc. are innovating with compact chassis designs, like the December 2024 launch of the 1 M Aluminum ITX Gaming Case, praised for its durability and support for high-end components, appealing to gaming enthusiasts prioritizing style and performance. Major players in the market include Razer Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., and NZXT Inc., focusing heavily on enhancing performance and design for optimal computing solutions.

Amid global trade shifts and tariff modifications impacting production costs for materials such as aluminum and tempered glass, there are renewed efforts towards local manufacturing and innovative material sourcing. This encourages efficiency and design improvement across the ITX case market, particularly for sectors relying on high-quality materials.

The market's comprehensive report offers in-depth analysis, covering global market size, regional shares, competitors, and forecast trends, vital for navigating the dynamic ITX case industry landscape. The report also highlights the growing demand for mini-ITX tower cases, desktop cases, and cube cases, finding robust applications across consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications sectors. As the market evolves, North America remains a leading region, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid expansion. Notably, the market encompasses a broad array of services and products, which include system integration, cloud deployment, cybersecurity services, and sales of various ITX cases like server chassis and gaming tower cases.

Overall, the ITX cases market represents a dynamic field of innovation and growth, catering to the ever-increasing demands of digital consumers and businesses. As companies strive to deliver advanced solutions, this market will likely see substantial evolution and development in design, application, and efficiency.

Strategic Analysis:



Market Dynamics: Examine factors like technological innovation, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes. Explore how digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven advancements will influence the market.

Supply Chain Analysis: Get insights into raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis, enabling a competitive advantage. Investment Trends: Understand the regulatory landscape and investment flows driving industry growth and innovation.

Scope of Coverage:



By Case Type: Mini-ITX Tower, Desktop, Cube Cases, and Others.

By Material Type: Plastic, Metal, Wood, Composite, Glass.

Applications: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Medical Devices, Telecommunications. End-Users: Large Enterprises, SMEs, Government Organizations, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Providers.

Key Attributes:

