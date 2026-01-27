403
N. Korea Launches Two Projectiles into Sea
(MENAFN) North Korea fired two projectiles Tuesday morning, presumably ballistic missiles, according to media, which cited Japanese government sources.
The Japan Coast Guard confirmed both projectiles had already plunged into the sea following their launch.
The Japanese prime minister's office responded swiftly, directing officials to maximize intelligence collection and analysis efforts, maintain transparent public communication, guarantee aircraft and vessel safety, and implement comprehensive precautionary protocols—including full contingency preparedness, the agency added.
South Korea's armed forces separately reported detecting at least one unidentified projectile fired toward the East Sea, South Korean media stated.
This marks Pyongyang's second weapons test since Jan. 4, when the regime launched ballistic missiles just before South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's Beijing summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The latest provocation underscores North Korea's continued missile development program despite international sanctions and diplomatic pressure. Regional neighbors remain on heightened alert as military analysts assess the projectiles' trajectory, range, and technical capabilities.
Authorities across Japan and South Korea have mobilized defense systems while monitoring for additional launches from the reclusive regime.
