403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Labour MPs Object to Blocking Burnham from Parliamentary By-Election
(MENAFN) About 50 Labour MPs have signed a letter opposing the ruling that prevents Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from contesting an upcoming parliamentary by-election, reports indicate.
The MPs wrote to Sir Keir Starmer, warning that the decision could hand an advantage to Reform UK, noting that polls suggest Burnham might be Labour’s “very best chance at winning” the vacant Gorton and Denton seat. The signatories argued there is “no legitimate reason” to bar Burnham and urged the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to “re-evaluate” its decision.
Defending the move, Starmer said allowing Burnham to stand would divert resources from other key elections. “Resources, whether that's money or people, need to be focused on the elections that we must have, not elections that we don't have to have,” he explained, emphasizing that this formed the basis of the NEC’s ruling.
The NEC, which includes Starmer, said blocking Burnham would prevent an unnecessary mayoral election to replace him if he won the parliamentary seat. The last mayoral election in Greater Manchester cost taxpayers roughly £4.7 million.
Burnham has been considered a potential leadership challenger to Starmer, but returning to Parliament is a prerequisite for mounting such a bid.
The letter was addressed to Starmer, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood (NEC chair), and Labour Party General Secretary Hollie Ridley. It highlighted the “huge amount of anxiety and anger” caused among MPs and party members nationwide. Around six Labour peers also added their signatures.
NEC sources said that in a vote on Sunday, eight of its ten members supported blocking Burnham from standing in the by-election.
The MPs wrote to Sir Keir Starmer, warning that the decision could hand an advantage to Reform UK, noting that polls suggest Burnham might be Labour’s “very best chance at winning” the vacant Gorton and Denton seat. The signatories argued there is “no legitimate reason” to bar Burnham and urged the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to “re-evaluate” its decision.
Defending the move, Starmer said allowing Burnham to stand would divert resources from other key elections. “Resources, whether that's money or people, need to be focused on the elections that we must have, not elections that we don't have to have,” he explained, emphasizing that this formed the basis of the NEC’s ruling.
The NEC, which includes Starmer, said blocking Burnham would prevent an unnecessary mayoral election to replace him if he won the parliamentary seat. The last mayoral election in Greater Manchester cost taxpayers roughly £4.7 million.
Burnham has been considered a potential leadership challenger to Starmer, but returning to Parliament is a prerequisite for mounting such a bid.
The letter was addressed to Starmer, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood (NEC chair), and Labour Party General Secretary Hollie Ridley. It highlighted the “huge amount of anxiety and anger” caused among MPs and party members nationwide. Around six Labour peers also added their signatures.
NEC sources said that in a vote on Sunday, eight of its ten members supported blocking Burnham from standing in the by-election.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment