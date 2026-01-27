403
Trump Confirms Major US Military Buildup Near Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has announced the deployment of a “big armada” of warships and military assets near Iran, while emphasizing that diplomatic channels remain open.
Earlier this month, Trump reportedly came close to ordering strikes on Iranian targets following a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that left thousands dead, according to human rights groups. While he held off on immediate action, military forces have continued to move into the region.
In a Monday interview with Axios, Trump described the situation with Iran as “in flux.” He added, “We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” referring to the US naval buildup near the South American nation that previously led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
At the same time, Trump suggested that Tehran is interested in negotiating, claiming, “They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk.”
The US naval presence centers on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, confirmed by US Central Command (CENTCOM) to be operating in the Middle East. Additional deployments include F-15 and F-35 fighter jets, refueling tankers, and air defense systems.
CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper visited Israel on Saturday to discuss joint military plans.
In response, General Mohammad Pakpour of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a stern warning over the weekend, saying the IRGC is “more ready than ever, finger on the trigger” to defend the country and promising “painful” consequences for any aggression from the US or Israel.
