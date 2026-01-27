403
1,000 Flood Paris Streets to Protest Migrant Death in Custody
(MENAFN) Approximately 1,000 demonstrators flooded the French capital over the weekend, demanding accountability following the death of a Mauritanian migrant worker who died after a violent police encounter.
El Hacen Diarra, 35, was forcibly detained on Jan. 14 in an incident captured on video and circulated across social media platforms. The footage sparked immediate outrage and calls for reform from anti-police brutality organizations throughout France.
Diarra's relatives joined the silent demonstration, which unfolded under heavy police monitoring. Protesters hoisted signs declaring "Justice for El Hacen Diarra" and "No justice, no peace" as they pressed authorities for answers.
Law enforcement officers arrested Diarra in Paris' 20th arrondissement on suspicion of resisting detention and allegedly carrying "a brown substance resembling cannabis" along with "forged administrative documents."
His family maintains he endured brutal treatment outside the migrant workers' residence where he stayed. Video recorded by nearby residents captured two uniformed officers repeatedly striking an individual lying on the pavement.
In footage later reviewed at the family's request, Diarra can be heard stating "You are suffocating me."
Paris prosecutors revealed that officer body cameras failed to record the incident due to dead batteries.
Authorities have initiated an investigation on charges of "causing death through intentional violence by a person representing public authority."
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez rejected proposals to temporarily sideline the officers involved, while Diarra's family continues demanding their immediate arrest.
