3 French Tourists Die After Boat Capsizes With 27 Onboard In Oman

Three tourists died and two were injured after a boat capsized in Oman, the Sultanate's police announced on Tuesday, January 27.

The boat had a group of 25 French tourists onboard, in addition to the tour guide and the boat captain, when the tragic incident took place.

The two tourists who sustained minor injuries were treated by ambulance crews.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Known for its beautiful ocean and beaches which have become a magnet for tourists, the country's authorities often alert people of the dangers at sea and dynamic weather conditions.

Back in March of last year, a child was found dead at sea four days after going missing in Oman. Citizens took part in a four-day rescue operation for the young boy which also involved water rescue teams and relevant authorities.

Meanwhile in February 2025, two bodies of individuals who died while drowning were recovered in Ain Wadah, located in the Wilayat of Bahla, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

In October 2024, two children were involved in a drowning incident, from which one survived while the other passed away. The incident took place in Al Haddah area in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali, according to Oman police.

In another incident, the Sultanate's police evacuated a medical case from one of the mountainous areas in Wadi Bani Ghafir in the Wilayat of Rustaq. The victim was taken to the Rustaq Reference Hospital for necessary treatment, as per the Royal Oman Police.