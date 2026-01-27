Ranbir Kapoor Thinks Rani Mukerji Is 'One Of The Greatest Ever' Actors

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has showered praise on Rani Mukerji, hailing her three-decade-long journey in Indian cinema.

Kapoor, who worked with Mukerji in his debut film Saawariya, called her "one of the greatest ever actors".

Recommended For You

Speaking to Variety, the Animal star shared, "It is really amazing to see the entire industry come forward to celebrate 30 years of her iconic legacy," referring to the recent applause that Mukerji has received with the upcoming release of Mardaani 3.

Reflecting on his debut film with the National Award-winning actor, Ranbir added, "I have always felt that Rani is one for the ages, one of the greatest ever actors in India and someone who has defined our industry through her work. Her choice of projects and roles has shaped how women are portrayed on the screen today. Rani is the co-star of my first film Sawaariya and she is the first person who told me that if I worked hard, I would go a long way. I will never forget that interaction because it gave me so much confidence when I needed it the most."

Noting that he has been "bowled over by her grace, charm, and brilliance", having seen her closely as a person, Ranbir Kapoor went on to describe Rani Mukerji as an "entertainer who has dedicated her life to make people happy."

"I don't have words to describe the impact her films have had on me," he added.

Mukerji's Mardaani 3 marks her return as a bold and fearless cop. Going by its trailer, the movie focuses on how the cop saves kids who have been kidnapped.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 will hit theatres on January 30, 2026.