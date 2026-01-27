403
Japan’s PM Takaichi Calls Snap Elections to Secure Parliamentary Majority
(MENAFN) Japan’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, has called snap elections for February 8, aiming to win a parliamentary majority and solidify her authority after months of fragile minority governance.
Takaichi, 64, became the nation’s 104th prime minister last October, breaking the long-standing male dominance in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Her decision to seek an early mandate comes despite recent setbacks for the ruling party, reflecting what analysts describe as a strategic gamble.
Experts say her consistently high approval ratings over the past four months encouraged the move, allowing her to seek a stronger mandate to advance policies ranging from economic reforms to a more assertive national security stance amid China’s rise.
“It’s like calling a snap election in a honeymoon period,” Nancy Snow, author of Japan’s Information War, told Anadolu. “She is taking advantage of her relatively high approval ratings to convert more seats in the direction of the LDP so that she can govern with more stability and authority.”
The LDP, which has governed Japan almost continuously since 1955, faced a heavy defeat in the 2024 general election, losing its lower house majority for the first time since 2009. The setback was compounded last July, when the party also lost its majority in the upper house.
With support from the smaller Japan Innovation Party, Takaichi formed a minority government, limiting her ability to push through controversial legislation. Despite these challenges, her approval ratings remain unusually high compared with predecessors. A Nikkei survey released January 26 showed 67% public support for her administration, down from 75% in December but still well above historical norms.
