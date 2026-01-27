403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French Lawmakers Approved Bill Baring Kids from Social Media
(MENAFN) French legislators have approved a measure that would prohibit children younger than 15 from using social media, a policy strongly promoted by President Emmanuel Macron as a way to safeguard minors.
The lower chamber of parliament, the National Assembly, passed the bill with a vote of 130 to 21 after an extensive session on Monday evening.
The legislation is now headed to the Senate for additional review before it can be enacted into law, according to reports.
President Macron reacted positively to the vote on the social media platform X, describing it as a "major step" toward shielding French children and adolescents. He emphasized that it is now the Senate’s responsibility to continue this "constructive work" so that the ban could take effect from the beginning of the next academic year.
"Because our children's minds are not for sale. Not to American platforms, nor to Chinese networks," he stated.
"Because their dreams should not be dictated by algorithms. Because we don't want an anxious generation, but a generation that believes in France, the Republic, and its values."
Macron concluded by affirming his commitment to ensuring that by Sept. 1, French children and teenagers will "finally be protected."
The lower chamber of parliament, the National Assembly, passed the bill with a vote of 130 to 21 after an extensive session on Monday evening.
The legislation is now headed to the Senate for additional review before it can be enacted into law, according to reports.
President Macron reacted positively to the vote on the social media platform X, describing it as a "major step" toward shielding French children and adolescents. He emphasized that it is now the Senate’s responsibility to continue this "constructive work" so that the ban could take effect from the beginning of the next academic year.
"Because our children's minds are not for sale. Not to American platforms, nor to Chinese networks," he stated.
"Because their dreams should not be dictated by algorithms. Because we don't want an anxious generation, but a generation that believes in France, the Republic, and its values."
Macron concluded by affirming his commitment to ensuring that by Sept. 1, French children and teenagers will "finally be protected."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment