EU Car Market Sees 10.63M New Automobile Registrations
(MENAFN) The European Union's passenger vehicle market expanded 1.8% in 2025 versus the prior year, logging 10.63 million fresh automobile registrations, figures published Tuesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association revealed.
Across Europe—encompassing the EU, European Free Trade Association, and the UK—new vehicle sales climbed 2.4% year-over-year to 12.96 million units during the identical timeframe.
Within the EU's primary automotive markets, Spain dominated with a 12.9% spike last year, trailed by the Netherlands at 1.7%.
Electric mobility continued propelling market expansion. Battery-electric vehicle (BEV) deliveries skyrocketed 29.9% year-on-year in 2025, hitting 1.88 million units and capturing 17.4% of aggregate new car purchases.
Spain witnessed a dramatic 77.1% explosion in BEV sales, while Italy and Germany posted gains of 44.2% and 43.2%, respectively.
Hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs) strengthened their market stranglehold, commanding 34.5% of the EU marketplace last year. HEV registrations jumped 13.7% to 3.73 million units.
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles demonstrated vigorous momentum as well, with deliveries surging 33.4% to 1.01 million units.
Conversely, conventional internal combustion engine vehicles experienced steep erosion. Petrol car registrations plunged 18.7%, while their market portion contracted to 26.6%.
Diesel car registrations likewise tumbled 24.2%, shrinking their market stake to 8.9% last year. Double-digit contractions were documented throughout most EU territories.
