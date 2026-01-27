403
Bosnia Official Hails Turkey as Rising Superpower in World Politics
(MENAFN) Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic said Monday that Türkiye has established itself as a “superpower” on the global stage.
“Following developments in Syria and the region, Türkiye has come to the forefront on the international stage and has become one of the United States’ most important partners,” Konakovic said during his annual press conference reviewing the country’s foreign policy.
“Türkiye is a superpower,” he added.
He described Bosnia and Herzegovina’s ties with Ankara as “fantastic” and expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan following the second meeting of foreign ministers of the Balkan Peace Platform, hosted by Fidan in Istanbul.
“The fact that Minister Fidan organized this initiative and that President Erdogan, despite his intense schedule, made time for us and addressed each country individually clearly shows the importance Türkiye attaches to the Western Balkans,” Konakovic said. “Türkiye maintains good relations with all countries and is a very effective mediator in these processes,” he added.
Konakovic also mentioned that Bosnia would introduce a visa requirement for citizens of one country this year but emphasized that it would not apply to Türkiye. “This will not be Türkiye. I do not see this as possible during my term, and it will not affect me,” he said.
He further highlighted that Türkiye invests more in Bosnia and Herzegovina than in Serbia, noting that this level of investment strengthens bilateral relations even further.
