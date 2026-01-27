403
Lightning Injures Protesters at Bolsonaro Rally in Brazil
(MENAFN) Dozens of participants were harmed when lightning struck a demonstration supporting former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the country’s capital on Sunday, according to local authorities.
The protest initially took place in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais before moving to Brasilia, where the march temporarily interfered with traffic. Demonstrators assembled to demand Bolsonaro’s release from prison, as he faces legal action for his alleged role in a failed coup attempt following Brazil’s 2022 presidential election.
Protesters arrived equipped with raincoats and umbrellas, singing Christian hymns despite heavy rainfall. Shortly before 1 p.m., a lightning bolt struck the crowd, an event caught on video and accompanied by a loud blast that caused panic among attendees.
Representatives from the Federal District Fire Department told local media that at least 72 people were affected, either directly by the lightning or due to hypothermia from cold temperatures and extended exposure to rain.
Thirty individuals were transported to hospitals, while 42 received treatment at the scene. Some of the victims sustained burns to their hands and chest areas from the strike.
The rally was spearheaded by Congressman Nikolas Ferreira, who called for “amnesty” for Bolsonaro and others convicted in connection with the failed coup attempt.
Bolsonaro’s legal troubles stem from an alleged conspiracy prosecutors claim began in 2021, aiming to weaken public confidence in Brazil’s electoral system. Following his defeat to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the 2022 election, authorities assert that his supporters were urged to mobilize in Brasilia, culminating in the storming and vandalism of buildings housing the nation’s three branches of government on January 8, 2023.
