US Says Iraq should Stay Away from Iranian Control
(MENAFN) US officials have emphasized that Iraq’s future stability and economic well-being depend on forming a government that maintains cooperation with neighboring countries and Western partners while remaining free from Iranian control, according to reports. They stressed that such an approach is essential for safeguarding regional balance and Iraq’s long-term interests.
These remarks come amid growing concern in Washington over the nomination of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki as a candidate for the premiership by the Coordination Framework. Reports indicate that senior US figures have urged the establishment of an independent, broadly representative Iraqi administration.
During a recent phone call with outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, US officials highlighted that any future government must focus on national priorities, steer clear of regional confrontations, and preserve the cooperative relationship between Baghdad and Washington. One senior official cautioned that a government under Iranian influence would be unable to prioritize Iraq’s own interests, shield the country from regional conflicts, or effectively advance bilateral cooperation with the United States.
The same position was reinforced in public remarks, with emphasis placed on the need for Iraq to continue working closely with Western and regional partners in order to secure lasting stability and prosperity, as stated by reports.
Following the Nov. 11, 2025 elections, the Coordination Framework—now the dominant Shiite bloc—put forward al-Maliki, who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2014, as its nominee. His candidacy remains contentious due to lingering accusations related to sectarian governance and past administrative shortcomings.
Under Iraq’s political process, parliament is set to elect a new president on Jan. 27. The newly chosen president will then assign the prime ministerial nominee from the largest parliamentary bloc to form a government within a 15-day period.
While al-Maliki’s nomination has received backing from certain Shiite and Kurdish figures eager to accelerate government formation, it has triggered unease among Sunni groups, who fear renewed sectarian strains and potential shifts in policy direction.
In Washington, the development has heightened anxieties over Tehran’s influence in Iraq. US officials have pointed to al-Maliki’s longstanding connections with Iran as a possible risk to bilateral relations and broader regional security. Reports have also suggested that informal messages were conveyed through diplomatic channels, reportedly tying continued access to oil-revenue transfers to keeping Iran-linked figures out of the next cabinet.
