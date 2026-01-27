403
UK Satellite Deal Triggers Concern Over Dependence on US
(MENAFN) A significant UK agreement to construct new defense satellites has stirred unease in London about Britain’s increasing dependence on the United States for vital communications infrastructure, according to a report by a media outlet.
The controversy centers on Skynet 6, a proposed constellation of next-generation military communications satellites intended to replace and enhance the UK’s current Skynet network, which links British armed forces domestically and abroad.
The £10 billion (almost $14 billion) initiative is being fought over by Airbus, a European aerospace company that has managed Britain’s military space operations for over a quarter of a century, and Lockheed Martin, a major US-based aerospace corporation.
As reported by the outlet, unnamed officials said on Monday that questions have been raised about whether such a highly sensitive undertaking should be awarded to a company headquartered in the US, given perceptions that Washington’s policies have become more erratic. The newspaper noted that recent comments by US President Donald Trump aimed at European NATO allies and regarding Greenland have intensified fears that political strains might interfere with defense collaboration.
The final choice of contractor is anticipated by the end of 2026. Airbus operates major satellite manufacturing facilities in Stevenage and Portsmouth, employing roughly 3,000 workers, and sources told the newspaper that losing its position in the UK project could put billions of pounds in prospective export revenue at risk. Lockheed Martin, for its part, has pledged to establish a production site in Britain if it secures the deal.
Meanwhile, the US is advancing its own prominent military space ventures. Last year, Trump unveiled the ‘Golden Dome’ initiative, designed to create a space-integrated protective shield capable of intercepting missiles launched from anywhere on the globe.
He characterized it as a “cutting-edge” system that merges existing defense resources with new technologies across land, sea, and space, including orbital sensors and interceptors.
