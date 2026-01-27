403
Japan’s PM Takaichi Signals Willingness for Direct Talks with China’s Xi
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday expressed her willingness to engage in direct talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as bilateral tensions over Taiwan continue.
“I'm positive” about meeting with Xi, Takaichi said during a debate among Japanese political party leaders, according to reports. “I will consider the possibility of direct dialogue (with Xi), so that Japan's position will be properly understood.”
Relations between China and Japan have worsened since November, when Takaichi stated that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally be considered a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to exercise collective self-defense. Beijing reacted strongly, advising Chinese citizens against travel to Japan and reinstating a ban on Japanese seafood imports, among other measures.
Regarding a possible review of Japan’s three non-nuclear principles, Takaichi said she aims to “develop a system to protect our citizens, territorial land, waters, and airspace at any time.” She had previously questioned one of the principles, which prohibits allowing nuclear weapons into the country.
During the debate, Takaichi also stated she would resign immediately if the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party fails to secure a majority in the House of Representatives election. Her remarks came a day before the 12-day official campaign period for the Feb. 8 general election begins.
