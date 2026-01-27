403
China Urges Citizens to Avoid Traveling to Japan Ahead of Lunar New Year
(MENAFN) China on Monday urged its citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan as the Chinese New Year holiday approaches, citing a rise in crimes targeting Chinese nationals and earthquake risks.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that it recommended avoiding travel to Japan in the coming weeks ahead of the Spring Festival, which runs from February 17 to March 3.
According to reports, the ministry said that “in recent weeks, public security in Japan has deteriorated, with crimes targeting Chinese nationals on the rise and a series of earthquakes causing injuries.” It also advised Chinese nationals currently in Japan to closely monitor local security conditions, as well as early-warning information on earthquakes and other disasters.
Beijing first issued a travel advisory against Japan in November 2025 following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan. China-Japan relations have been strained since Takaichi suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to exercise collective self-defense.
The comments drew strong backlash from Beijing, which advised its citizens against travel to Japan, reinstated a ban on Japanese seafood imports, and took other measures.
Meanwhile, Takaichi on Monday expressed her willingness to hold direct talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid ongoing tensions over Taiwan.
