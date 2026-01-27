NWII.III Interiors Wins 2025 LLA For Best Public Services Interior Design

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)has been awarded a, 2025 forfor the Misk City Company Event Space – District 7 Lounge in Saudi Arabia.

Founded by Engineer Noura Wahbi Suleiman, the Riyadh-based design firm has earned international acclaim for merging Saudi cultural heritage with contemporary design innovation. The award-winning District 7 Lounge showcases the firm's ability to balance elegance, function, and identity, interpreting Salmani and Najdi architectural styles through a modern lens.

Sustainability was central to the project's concept. NWII incorporated eco-certified materials, energy-efficient LED lighting, and locally sourced furnishings, complemented by premium fabrics and finishes from France. The result is a sophisticated environment that merges environmental responsibility with luxury craftsmanship.

“This award affirms our vision of designing spaces that honor Saudi heritage while embracing global excellence,” said Eng. Noura Wahbi Suleiman, Founder and Managing Director of NWII Interiors.

Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the, congratulated the firm:“NWII Interiors exemplifies design that bridges culture and modernity, executed with remarkable precision and vision.”

Established in 2015, NWII Interiors offers comprehensive services across interior architecture, furniture design, project execution, and procurement. The firm's name, inspired by the Golden Ratio (2.3), reflects its philosophy of harmony, proportion, and timeless beauty.

With projects spanning Saudi Arabia, Greece, and beyond, NWII Interiors continues to shape the evolution of contemporary design across the region and on the global stage.

Visit to find out more today.