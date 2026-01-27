403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Washington Signals Military Pressure Near Iran
(MENAFN) The US Department of War has positioned a “big armada” of naval vessels along with additional defense capabilities in waters close to Iran, according to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who emphasized that diplomatic engagement is still possible.
Earlier this month, Trump was reportedly on the verge of authorizing military action against Iranian targets following a harsh suppression of anti-government demonstrations that, according to several human rights organizations, resulted in thousands of deaths. Although the order was ultimately postponed, the movement of US military hardware into the surrounding area has continued unabated.
Speaking in a Monday interview with a media outlet, Trump remarked that the circumstances involving Iran remain “in flux.”
“We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” he said, drawing a comparison to a previous US naval concentration near the South American country that culminated in the detention of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
Simultaneously, Trump indicated that officials in Tehran appear sincerely interested in reaching an agreement, asserting: “They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk.”
At the core of the military reinforcement is the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, which US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed is currently active in the Middle East. The deployment also includes extra F-15 and F-35 combat aircraft, aerial refueling planes, and missile defense systems. Additionally, CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper traveled to Israel on Saturday to hold discussions on coordinated defense strategies.
Earlier this month, Trump was reportedly on the verge of authorizing military action against Iranian targets following a harsh suppression of anti-government demonstrations that, according to several human rights organizations, resulted in thousands of deaths. Although the order was ultimately postponed, the movement of US military hardware into the surrounding area has continued unabated.
Speaking in a Monday interview with a media outlet, Trump remarked that the circumstances involving Iran remain “in flux.”
“We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” he said, drawing a comparison to a previous US naval concentration near the South American country that culminated in the detention of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
Simultaneously, Trump indicated that officials in Tehran appear sincerely interested in reaching an agreement, asserting: “They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk.”
At the core of the military reinforcement is the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, which US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed is currently active in the Middle East. The deployment also includes extra F-15 and F-35 combat aircraft, aerial refueling planes, and missile defense systems. Additionally, CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper traveled to Israel on Saturday to hold discussions on coordinated defense strategies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment