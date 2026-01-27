403
Israel Confirms Recovery of Final Captive’s Body from Gaza
(MENAFN) The Israeli army announced Monday that it has located and recovered the body of its last captive in the Gaza Strip.
A military statement confirmed that the body of Sgt. 1st Class Ran Gvili was identified and will be returned for burial. “With this, all hostages have been returned from the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.
The announcement came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel will reopen the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt following the return of Gvili’s body.
Hamas, in response, said in a statement that “the resistance, acting out of its national responsibility and commitment to what was agreed upon, exerted great efforts in the file of searching for the body of the last captive, and provided mediators with the necessary information on an ongoing basis, which contributed to the recovery of the body.”
The group added that “this step comes within the context of the resistance’s full commitment to the requirements of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, as it has fulfilled all its obligations in a clear and responsible manner.”
Hamas also called on Israel to fully implement the ceasefire agreement “without reduction or delay, and to adhere to all obligations arising from it, especially opening the Rafah border crossing in both directions without restrictions.” The movement stressed the importance of “allowing the entry of the Strip’s needs in the required quantities, lifting any bans on them, completing a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and facilitating the work of the national committee for administering the Strip.”
In recent months, Israel had linked the reopening of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with the recovery of its last captive. Tel Aviv has controlled the crossing since May 2024 and tightened its blockade on Gaza.
