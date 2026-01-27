403
Iran Protests Death Toll Hits 6,126
(MENAFN) The nationwide unrest in Iran has claimed 6,126 lives, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based monitoring organization, reported Monday.
As demonstrations entered their 30th consecutive day, authorities have detained 41,880 individuals across the country, according to figures gathered by HRANA. The group's data reveals at least 11,009 protesters have suffered serious injuries amid the escalating violence.
Massive demonstrations have engulfed Iran since late December, initially erupting at Tehran's Grand Bazaar on Dec. 28. The unrest was sparked by the Iranian rial's dramatic collapse and deteriorating economic circumstances. The protests rapidly expanded beyond the capital to multiple urban centers nationwide.
Iranian authorities have pointed fingers at the US and Israel, claiming they are supporting "armed rioters" responsible for multiple attacks targeting civilian areas throughout the nation.
US President Donald Trump has issued repeated warnings to Tehran, threatening to "hit hard" if protesters were killed. However, he subsequently praised Iranian officials after reports surfaced that hundreds of planned executions had been called off.
The mounting casualty figures underscore the severity of Iran's most significant internal crisis in recent years, with no immediate resolution in sight.
