Turkish, French FMs to Meet in Ankara on Bilateral, Global Issues
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to meet his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and ongoing international developments, as stated by Turkish diplomatic sources.
The talks will aim to maintain the recent momentum in dialogue between the two countries and to adopt a strategic approach across all areas of cooperation. Fidan is expected to emphasize the importance of expanding economic and trade relations, including joint projects in third countries, and to highlight the upcoming eighth meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission on February 17 in Istanbul as a step toward strengthening commercial ties.
He is also likely to address matters affecting the Turkish community in France and to stress continued collaboration in counterterrorism, emphasizing shared responsibility and a firm stance against terrorism.
Defense industry cooperation and Türkiye’s relations with the European Union will also be on the agenda. Fidan is expected to advocate for addressing EU-Türkiye relations from a strategic perspective, independent of domestic political considerations within individual member states, and to underscore the importance of Türkiye’s inclusion in the EU’s industrial strategy.
Regional and global developments will feature prominently in the discussions, including diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and achieve a just and lasting peace. Fidan is anticipated to reaffirm Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to peace initiatives.
