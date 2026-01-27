State Orchestra Of Folk Instruments Delights Audience With Fascinating Concert

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments has delighted the audience with a fascinating concert at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The wonderful musical evening pleased the audience with musical compositions that combined the richness of national tradition with a contemporary sound.

Particular attention was drawn to new arrangements created especially for this evening.

The concert was conducted by the orchestra's artistic director and chief conductor, Mustafa Ashurov, a recipient of the Presidential Award.

The Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments is widely known for its mastery in performing national musical works, and each piece in the program was marked by virtuosity, emotional depth, and a high level of artistic refinement.

The origins of this orchestra trace back to May 1, 1931, when the founder of Azerbaijan's classical music tradition, Uzeyir Hajibayli, initiated the establishment of a folk instruments orchestra.

This ensemble was notable for being the first orchestra in the East organized on the principles of a symphonic orchestra but using only folk instruments, and it marked a major milestone in the development of national music culture.

The orchestra's repertoire blends traditional Azerbaijani folk music with works by prominent Azerbaijani and international composers, and it often performs at state ceremonies, major concert halls, and music festivals.

In 2026, the orchestra will celebrate the 95th anniversary of its founding. Concerts held throughout the year will be organized as part of the event plan dedicated to the orchestra's 95th jubilee.