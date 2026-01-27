Azerbaijan To Evaluate Internet Networks Via Broad Technical Parameters - Ookla
"We measure more than just speed. These indicators provide a deeper understanding of the real quality of networks and user experience. The Down Detector service, which is part of the Ookla ecosystem, monitors outages in applications and digital platforms in real time. Currently, this system covers about 25,000 services and about 60 countries around the world, identifying problems based on user signals. In addition, the performance of Wi-Fi networks is measured using the Ekahau solution. The quality indicators of more than four million access points are analyzed annually," he noted.
The Speedtest Global Index report of Ookla, a global broadband and mobile network quality assessment company, recorded fixed broadband median internet speed growth by 3.11%, or 2.68 MB/s, and mobile internet speed by 5.46%, or 4.55 MB/s, in Azerbaijan in December 2025 compared to the previous month.
The Azerbaijan Hospitality Connectivity Summit is being held in cooperation with the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), Ookla, the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment