Azerbaijan To Evaluate Internet Networks Via Broad Technical Parameters - Ookla

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The performance evaluation of internet networks in Azerbaijan will be based on not only speed indicators but also broader technical parameters, Ookla President and CEO Stephen Bye said at a Hospitality Connectivity Summit in Baku today, Trend reports.

"We measure more than just speed. These indicators provide a deeper understanding of the real quality of networks and user experience. The Down Detector service, which is part of the Ookla ecosystem, monitors outages in applications and digital platforms in real time. Currently, this system covers about 25,000 services and about 60 countries around the world, identifying problems based on user signals. In addition, the performance of Wi-Fi networks is measured using the Ekahau solution. The quality indicators of more than four million access points are analyzed annually," he noted.

The Speedtest Global Index report of Ookla, a global broadband and mobile network quality assessment company, recorded fixed broadband median internet speed growth by 3.11%, or 2.68 MB/s, and mobile internet speed by 5.46%, or 4.55 MB/s, in Azerbaijan in December 2025 compared to the previous month.

The Azerbaijan Hospitality Connectivity Summit is being held in cooperation with the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), Ookla, the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.