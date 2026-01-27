403
Iran’s Envoy Confirms Ongoing Communication with US
(MENAFN) Iran’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said Monday that message exchanges between Iran and the United States are ongoing, but they cannot yet be described as formal negotiations. He emphasized that Tehran remains open to dialogue if Washington demonstrates genuine willingness.
“Exchange of messages has not stopped between Iran and the United States; there have been different exchanges of messages by our officials, directly or through mediators, but ... it is difficult to name it as a real negotiation, but the exchanges of views exist, and we are ready for any genuine discussion and negotiation if the other side decides to have such kind of negotiation with us,” Bahreini said during a small media briefing in Geneva.
The envoy stressed that Iran does not seek confrontation but will respond if it is forced. He recalled that Tehran had engaged in “dialogue and negotiation” with the US before the 12-day war with Israel and was “at the table of negotiations,” but claimed Washington “destroyed” the process by encouraging and participating in Israel’s attacks, clarifying, “It was not Iran who left the table.”
Despite these setbacks, Bahreini said Iran remains ready for “any kind of dialogue and negotiation” provided it is based on “mutual interest,” “mutual respect,” and recognition of the “dignity of all parties.” He added that if talks are used to impose one side’s will on the other, such exchanges “cannot be named or labeled as negotiation,” and Iran does not accept this approach.
According to the envoy, “the main requirement for a discussion and negotiation” is respect for the dignity and rights of all participants, including Iran’s right to pursue peaceful nuclear technology. He stressed that any aggression toward Iran crosses a red line, and the country is prepared to respond.
