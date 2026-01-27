QF's Bilaraby Explores Identity, Collective Memory On International Day Of Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's BilAraby hosted a panel discussion, 'Education from the Roots: A Strong Identity, Renewed Learning,' yesterday to mark the International Day of Education.

The panel was moderated by Habes Howail, Government Partnerships Manager at QF's CEO Office. The discussion featured Professor of Genomics at Hamad Bin Khalifa University – a member of QF - Dr. Said Ismail and a social media influencer and blogger, Engineer Fedaa Al-Deen Yahya.

The BilAraby session explored education not only as a process of knowledge transfer, but a means of preserving collective memory, forging mindful connections between past and future, and liberating creativity from confining structures to expand opportunities for innovation.

Discussions highlighted how identity can drive innovation, with language and heritage positioned as living sources of knowledge.

BilAraby's participation aligned with the objectives of International Day of Education, emphasising inclusive, high-quality learning, safeguarding the Arabic language.