Turkey Grows Global Market for Unmanned Surface Vehicles
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s defense sector is increasing its exports of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), building on the global success it has achieved with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The country’s defense industry not only develops these advanced platforms for its own security forces but has also gained an international reputation by exporting USVs equipped with sophisticated software, autonomous operational capabilities, and versatile payload options.
Ares Shipyard and ULAQ Global marked Türkiye’s first export of armed USVs to the Qatar Coast Guard. The deployment of the autonomous ULAQ armed USV demonstrated a high level of technological maturity, while positive feedback from users boosted demand from clients in multiple regions, significantly supporting the craft’s business growth.
Both companies have been engaging in business development efforts with allied nations under the framework of Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry. Negotiations with several Gulf countries are ongoing for the ULAQ vehicle family, which offers a wide range of capabilities.
Similar efforts are also being pursued in the Asia-Pacific region, with new export agreements expected to be announced throughout 2026.
