403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IOM Expresses Concern Over Deadly Shipwrecks in Central Mediterranean
(MENAFN) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) expressed deep concern Monday over reports of multiple deadly shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean in recent days, with preliminary information indicating that hundreds of people may be missing or presumed dead.
According to IOM statements, several vessels may have been involved over the past ten days, with severe weather severely hindering search and rescue operations. The incidents occurred amid Cyclone Harry, an unusually powerful Mediterranean storm.
In Lampedusa, Italy, three fatalities were confirmed following the rescue of a boat that had departed from Sfax, Tunisia. Two one-year-old twin girls and a man succumbed to hypothermia shortly after reaching shore, as stated by reports.
Survivors indicated that another boat leaving at the same time never arrived, raising fears of an additional shipwreck. IOM is also verifying reports from Malta suggesting that at least 50 people may be missing or dead from another incident.
Separately, at least 51 people are feared dead following a shipwreck off Tobruk, Libya.
The IOM called for stronger measures against smuggling networks and reinforced search and rescue operations in the Central Mediterranean. “These criminal networks bear responsibility for the resulting loss of life and must be held accountable,” the agency added.
The Central Mediterranean continues to be the “deadliest migration corridor in the world.” In 2025 alone, at least 1,340 people have died attempting the route, according to IOM.
According to IOM statements, several vessels may have been involved over the past ten days, with severe weather severely hindering search and rescue operations. The incidents occurred amid Cyclone Harry, an unusually powerful Mediterranean storm.
In Lampedusa, Italy, three fatalities were confirmed following the rescue of a boat that had departed from Sfax, Tunisia. Two one-year-old twin girls and a man succumbed to hypothermia shortly after reaching shore, as stated by reports.
Survivors indicated that another boat leaving at the same time never arrived, raising fears of an additional shipwreck. IOM is also verifying reports from Malta suggesting that at least 50 people may be missing or dead from another incident.
Separately, at least 51 people are feared dead following a shipwreck off Tobruk, Libya.
The IOM called for stronger measures against smuggling networks and reinforced search and rescue operations in the Central Mediterranean. “These criminal networks bear responsibility for the resulting loss of life and must be held accountable,” the agency added.
The Central Mediterranean continues to be the “deadliest migration corridor in the world.” In 2025 alone, at least 1,340 people have died attempting the route, according to IOM.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment