Qatar's Ambassador Attends Reception Hosted By King Of Spain
Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Spain H E Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi took part in a reception hosted by H M King Felipe VI of Spain at the Royal Palace for the accredited ambassadors. During the event, the Ambassador met with H M the King of Spain, Prime Minister H E Dr. Pedro Sanchez, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation H E Jose Manuel Albares, and State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Diego Martinez Belio. The meetings touched on bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
