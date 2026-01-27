Azerbaijan Aligns Its Hotel Classification System With European Standards - Tourism Board

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has aligned its hotel classification system with European standards, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) Florian Sengstschmid said at a Hospitality Connectivity Summit in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, tourism in Azerbaijan is no longer limited to places and attractions. Today, the visitor experience is shaped by digital connectivity as much as culture, nature, and hospitality.

He noted that the availability and quality of connectivity directly affect people's planned trips, decisions, movement between places, and real-time interaction with services.

"This context is extremely relevant for Azerbaijan. In recent years, the country has made significant progress in the field of digital infrastructure, achieving almost universal broadband internet coverage and advancing national digital development initiatives. This creates a solid foundation not only for the development of tourism but also for positioning Azerbaijan as a reliable and competitive host for international business events, conferences, and large global gatherings, where stable and high-capacity connectivity is essential," the CEO explained.

Sengstschmid emphasized that hotels and event venues across the country are implementing digital guest services and 'smart' solutions, including to support international event organizers.

"At the same time, Azerbaijan, in cooperation with HOTREC and the Hotel Stars Union, has aligned its hotel classification system with European standards. Thus, digital readiness and reliable connectivity, including Wi-Fi, across all star categories are not considered an additional advantage but a core quality standard.

Connectivity also plays a key role in attracting digital nomads and long-term guests, including visitors who combine business with leisure. These segments increasingly value destinations where work, travel, and everyday life seamlessly blend," the CEO mentioned.

He emphasized that in tourism, we aren't just counting heads at the door. The duration of one's visit and the impact on the local economy are two sides of the same coin when it comes to measuring success.

"A strong digital infrastructure supports this approach and helps to shape a more balanced tourism flow throughout the year. We see connectivity as a strategic enabler of the competitiveness, innovation, and sustainable development of the destination. Real progress in this area depends on close cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as strong partnerships between tourism stakeholders, technology providers, and infrastructure operators.

Today's discussions, supported by Ookla, are an important step towards aligning technology, infrastructure, and tourism strategy," the CEO added.

The Azerbaijan Hospitality Connectivity Summit is being held in cooperation with the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), Ookla, Azerbaijan Hotel Association, and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.