Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Views Prospects Of Entering Chinese Bond Market With CICC

Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Fund is discussing opportunities to enter the Chinese bond market with China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC), Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

The talks were held between Nurlan Zhakupov, the head of Samruk-Kazyna, and Wang Shuguang, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, President of the CICC Management Committee.

During the meeting, the parties also explored opportunities for expanding cooperation in the field of RMB (Chinese yuan) financing.

Founded in 1995, China International Capital Corporation Limited is an investment firm, offering investment banking and brokerage services, asset management, and financial consulting. Headquartered in Beijing, CICC has an extensive network of offices throughout China, as well as representative offices in key international financial centers worldwide.