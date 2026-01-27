Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Views Prospects Of Entering Chinese Bond Market With CICC
The talks were held between Nurlan Zhakupov, the head of Samruk-Kazyna, and Wang Shuguang, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, President of the CICC Management Committee.
During the meeting, the parties also explored opportunities for expanding cooperation in the field of RMB (Chinese yuan) financing.
Founded in 1995, China International Capital Corporation Limited is an investment firm, offering investment banking and brokerage services, asset management, and financial consulting. Headquartered in Beijing, CICC has an extensive network of offices throughout China, as well as representative offices in key international financial centers worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment