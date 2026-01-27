Number Of Tours To Kazakhstan On International Platforms Triples

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The number of tours to Kazakhstan currently presented on international online platforms has tripled compared to 2023, Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Tourism Talgat Gazizov said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

According to him, currently, more than 1,100 tour packages to Kazakhstan are available on 18 major online platforms across the CIS, Europe, and Asia. Kazakh hotels and restaurants are receiving high ratings on international platforms.

Gazizov noted that the geography and range of tourism products have expanded significantly amid active international promotion efforts.

To strengthen Kazakhstan's image abroad, a number of initiatives have been implemented, including international travel projects on Euronews Travel, Amazon Prime Video, Russia's Channel One, and France's M6, ensuring outreach to key target markets. Kazakhstan has also expanded its presence on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo, WeChat, and Rednote, as well as on leading global digital platforms.

The chairman said that in 2025, Kazakhstan was represented at 14 international tourism exhibitions, while participation in 12 major exhibitions is planned for this year.

Looking ahead, Kazakh Tourism has formed a unified national events calendar, covering cultural, ethnocultural, sports, environmental, and gastronomic events. A total of 55 key events have been selected across all regions.

Plans also include the creation of a special task force for the development and promotion of festival tourism and the organization of 10 roadshows in target cities across Asia and the Middle East, including Mumbai, Dubai, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, and Singapore, as well as major international concerts in 2026 featuring global artists.