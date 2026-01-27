403
UK Announces Plans to Create New National Police Service
(MENAFN) British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood unveiled Monday a sweeping plan to establish a new National Police Service (NPS), representing what the Home Office characterized as "the largest reforms to policing since the police service was founded 200 years ago."
Mahmood stated the new body was designed to bring together talent, specialist skills and advanced technology under a single command structure.
A national police commissioner will assume leadership of the restructured service as the country's highest-ranking law enforcement official.
The transformation blueprint emerged in the Police Reform White Paper, titled From local to national: a new model for policing, published Monday.
The proposed National Police Service would function as a unified nationwide force handling the most intricate and severe criminal cases, encompassing terrorism, organized crime and large-scale fraud.
The NPS will consolidate capabilities currently spread across multiple organisations, including the National Crime Agency, Counter Terrorism Policing, Regional Organised Crime Units, police air support and National Roads Policing.
Additional measures detailed in the white paper encompass reducing England and Wales' total police force count, creating localized policing zones for individual towns, cities and boroughs, and implementing live facial recognition technology alongside artificial intelligence systems across all police departments nationwide.
The dramatic restructuring faces parliamentary scrutiny as officials weigh centralized efficiency against concerns over local accountability in Britain's most ambitious law enforcement transformation in two centuries.
