Paris Sees Demonstration After Immigrant Worker Dies in Custody
(MENAFN) Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris over the weekend to protest the death of a Mauritanian immigrant worker who died while in police custody.
The violent arrest on Jan. 14 of 35-year-old El Hacen Diarra was captured on camera and widely shared on social media, prompting public outrage.
Around 1,000 demonstrators gathered in the French capital, responding to calls from groups opposing police brutality. They demanded justice for Diarra, who died after being violently detained. The protest, held in silence under police supervision, was attended by Diarra’s family.
Participants carried banners reading “Justice for El Hacen Diarra” and “No justice, no peace.”
Diarra had been taken into custody in Paris’ 20th arrondissement for allegedly resisting arrest and for allegedly possessing “a brown substance resembling cannabis” and “forged administrative documents.” His family said he was subjected to police violence outside the migrant workers’ hostel where he lived.
Footage recorded by local residents showed two officers punching a person on the ground.
During a review requested by Diarra’s family, he was heard saying, “You are suffocating me.” Paris prosecutors noted that the officers’ body cameras were not working at the time due to depleted batteries.
