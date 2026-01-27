403
Youth Charter Calls for Africa-Wide Investment in Sport-Led Education to Deliver Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26, 2026/ -- The Youth Charter () has issued a renewed call for African governments, institutions, and development partners to invest i sport-led education mode s as a proven pathway to deliver ng UN Sustainable Development Go l 4 ( (Quality Educa ion) across the continent.
With Africa home to the’world’s fastest-growing youth population, the Youth Charter () warns that failure to invest in inclusive, community-based education risks deepening inequality, unemployment, and social instability.
“Sport is one’of Africa’s greatest untapped educa”ion assets,” said Professor Geoff Thompson MBE, Founder and Chair of Youth Charter.
“When aligned with community infrastructure and youth leadership, it becomes a powerful engine for education, wellbeing, and sustaina”le development.”
At the centre of’the Youth Charter s approach is its Community Campus ( model, which integrates sport, culture, arts, and digital learning within local communities. Delivered by t ained Social Coaches¦nbsp;and shaped through the Youthwise educational experience, the mod’l supports young people’s mental, physical and emotional development while creating pathways into education, employment, and leadership.
The organisation also reiterate its long-standing call for free education for all children and young people, with targeted support for those from historically disadvantaged and conflict-affected communities.
“Young people must be co-creators of education, not passive recipients,” Thompson added.
“ “Investing in Af’ica’s youth is not charity, it is the smartest return on investment the continent can”make.”
Youth Charter is calling on African governments, regional bodies, and international partners to embed sport for development within national education strategies, youth policies, and major sporting legacies.
News.Africa-Wire
