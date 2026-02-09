Nakhchivan Railway Project To Benefit Azerbaijan And European Union

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Nakhchivan railway project will bring significant benefits to both Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), a representative of the European Commission told Trend, AzerNEWS reports.

Recalling the January 2026 visit of Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission, the representative noted that high-level meetings were held in Baku with Azerbaijani ministers and officials to advance EU–Azerbaijan relations and reaffirm the EU's support for efforts to normalize and strengthen regional cooperation.

“The discussions focused on strengthening economic ties, developing connectivity along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, and deepening energy cooperation. There is a shared interest in further developing the EU–Azerbaijan partnership, particularly in areas that contribute to regional stability, sustainable economic growth, and enhanced connectivity between Europe and Asia. In this context, an agreement was reached to launch a feasibility study for the Nakhchivan railway project. This investment will translate geopolitical commitments into tangible infrastructure, strengthen the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, and deliver benefits to both Azerbaijan and the European Union,” the European Commission representative said.

According to the representative, a key EU priority is to support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia through confidence-building measures, while recognizing the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor for regional stability and economic integration, as well as implementing the EU's Interregional Connectivity Agenda.

The representative added that within the framework of the EU's Global Gateway initiative and the Interregional Connectivity Agenda, the parties agreed to deepen cooperation in transport, energy, digital technologies, and trade.

“Our shared objective is to establish sustainable and reliable transport connections that promote economic opportunities, long-term cooperation, and shared prosperity across the region. Together with Azerbaijan, we share an ambitious vision for connectivity development that strengthens peace and stability, modernizes infrastructure, and unlocks the full potential of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor. A concrete example of this cooperation is the recent agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to begin the feasibility study for the Nakhchivan railway project. This project is a key investment to improve mobility and economic flows in Azerbaijan and the wider region and is an integral part of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, with a target transit time of 15 days between Europe and Central Asia,” the representative said.

The European Commission also emphasized that it views the development of the Nakhchivan railway as a shared strategic priority, transforming geopolitical commitments into concrete infrastructure that can underpin lasting peace and prosperity, while complementing U.S. involvement under the Trump Peace and Prosperity Route Initiative (TRIPP).

“Alongside investments in 'hard' infrastructure, we will also support the development of 'soft' infrastructure and regulatory alignment measures in line with our Connectivity Agenda,” the representative added.