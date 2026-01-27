5 Organizations Honored With EBL Climate Change Action Awards 2026

The prestigious event brought together policymakers, diplomats, business leaders, and development partners to celebrate private-sector leadership and grassroots innovation in climate action.

Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest. In his remarks, he emphasized the critical role of the private sector in advancing climate resilience and sustainable finance, noting that innovative climate solutions are essential to safeguarding Bangladesh's economic future.

The EBL Climate Change Action Awards, an annual initiative of Eastern Bank in partnership with the embassies of Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, and the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, recognized excellence across five distinct categories. The winners of this year's awards are Siam City Cement (Bangladesh) Limited for Green Manufacturing: Cassetex Ltd for Energy Efficiency; Youth Action for Sustainable Future (YASF) for Climate Smart Agriculture; Somoy Nature (প্রকৃতির সময়) for Climate Education and Policy Advocacy; and Green Delta Insurance PLC for Climate Adaptation and Resilience.

Speaking at the event, Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director of Eastern Bank, said,“The innovative spirit demonstrated by this year's awardees highlights the power of locally driven solutions in addressing a global crisis. At EBL, we believe that meaningful climate action requires collaboration across sectors, and these initiatives set powerful benchmarks for sustainable development in Bangladesh.”

The ceremony was also addressed by German Ambassador Dr. Rüdiger Lotz, Danish Ambassador Christian Brix Møller, French Ambassador Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh Michael Miller, and Swedish Ambassador Nicolas Weeks, all of whom reaffirmed their commitment to supporting climate action and sustainable growth in Bangladesh.

The selection process for the awards was rigorous and transparent. The research team of the Center for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD) shortlisted 26 nominations from a wide range of sectors. A distinguished jury comprising industry experts and sustainability practitioners then evaluated the initiatives and selected one winner in each category based on impact, scalability, innovation, and long-term sustainability.

Through the EBL Climate Change Action Awards, Eastern Bank continues to reinforce its commitment to sustainable finance, responsible banking, and national climate priorities-encouraging businesses, organizations, and changemakers to take bold and effective action against climate change.

-N