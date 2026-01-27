403
France Follows Australia Footsteps in Under-15s Social Media Ban
(MENAFN) France's National Assembly enacted legislation Monday barring minors under 15 from accessing social media platforms, driven by mounting mental health concerns.
The measure now advances to the Senate for final approval before taking effect.
The legislative action aligns France with a growing international movement to shield young people from social media exposure, fueled by accumulating research linking platform use to psychological harm. Australia enacted comparable restrictions in late 2024.
French President Emmanuel Macron characterized the vote as a "major step" to protect the country's children and teenagers.
