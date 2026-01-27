403
Germany's Parliament Denies Access to Seven Staffers
(MENAFN) Germany’s parliament has denied entry to seven staff members of the far-right AfD party, citing security concerns, and prevented them from accessing the Bundestag building.
The parliamentary administration refused to issue access passes to the individuals, all employed by the AfD, during the current legislative session. Those affected include two employees of the AfD parliamentary group and five staffers working for AfD lawmakers. The party did not provide details regarding the specific allegations against them.
The staffers reportedly faced scrutiny due to alleged links to right-wing extremism or connections to Russia. This action follows the domestic intelligence agency’s decision in May to classify the entire AfD as a “proven extremist group” after a three-year investigation, expanding a previous classification that applied only to certain regional branches.
The agency found that the AfD promotes a far-right nationalist agenda that undermines Germany’s democratic order, particularly its interpretation of citizenship “based on ethnicity and ancestry,” which is deemed incompatible with democratic principles.
Despite monitoring and ongoing controversies, the AfD’s popularity has risen. Recent polling indicates the party now matches the support level of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance at 25%. Since the February 2025 elections, AfD support has increased by nearly 5 points, while the conservative bloc has fallen by 3.5 points.
