Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany's Parliament Denies Access to Seven Staffers

Germany's Parliament Denies Access to Seven Staffers


2026-01-27 01:03:45
(MENAFN) Germany’s parliament has denied entry to seven staff members of the far-right AfD party, citing security concerns, and prevented them from accessing the Bundestag building.

The parliamentary administration refused to issue access passes to the individuals, all employed by the AfD, during the current legislative session. Those affected include two employees of the AfD parliamentary group and five staffers working for AfD lawmakers. The party did not provide details regarding the specific allegations against them.

The staffers reportedly faced scrutiny due to alleged links to right-wing extremism or connections to Russia. This action follows the domestic intelligence agency’s decision in May to classify the entire AfD as a “proven extremist group” after a three-year investigation, expanding a previous classification that applied only to certain regional branches.

The agency found that the AfD promotes a far-right nationalist agenda that undermines Germany’s democratic order, particularly its interpretation of citizenship “based on ethnicity and ancestry,” which is deemed incompatible with democratic principles.

Despite monitoring and ongoing controversies, the AfD’s popularity has risen. Recent polling indicates the party now matches the support level of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance at 25%. Since the February 2025 elections, AfD support has increased by nearly 5 points, while the conservative bloc has fallen by 3.5 points.

MENAFN27012026000045017281ID1110654292



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search