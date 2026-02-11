403
Pakistan Wraps Up AI-Powered 'Golden Eagle' Military Drill
(MENAFN) The nation's air force has wrapped up a cutting-edge military drill centered on artificial intelligence and networked warfare capabilities, defense officials announced Tuesday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's communications arm, confirmed the Southern Air Command successfully executed the "Golden Eagle" exercise designed to test combat-ready forces and operational flexibility through coordinated deployment of the air force's full fighting capacity.
"The exercise was conducted on a Two-Force construct, focusing on AI-enabled, net-centric operations while integrating indigenous niche, disruptive and smart technologies in line with evolving regional security dynamics," the statement said.
Military planners merged traditional combat strikes with cyber warfare, space-based systems, and electromagnetic spectrum tactics within a unified Integrated Air Defense System framework.
The combat segment showcased swing-role fighter jets armed with extended-range beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles, first-shoot, first-kill capability, long-distance standoff weaponry, and surgical-strike technology. Airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) platforms and aerial refueling aircraft provided operational support.
The drills incorporated manned-unmanned coordination, deploying long-range strike drones and loitering munitions within simulated high-threat, congested, and degraded operational theaters.
The exercise "reaffirms Pakistan Air Force's unwavering commitment to maintaining a high state of operational preparedness, leveraging indigenous innovation and effectively countering emerging and future security challenges," the army said.
