Robotaxi Trial Draws Strong Turnout

Doha, Qatar: The Robotaxi public trial organised by Mowasalat (Karwa) drew a strong turnout at Old Doha Port yesterday, underscoring growing interest in experiencing autonomous transport firsthand.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, Dr Hamed Al Shaibani, Executive Director of Information Technology and Communications (ITC) at Mowasalat (Karwa), said the trial aims to familiarise the public with the Robotaxi service, ease hesitancy and build confidence in the safety and reliability of autonomous mobility solutions.

“The public trial is to give the people a chance to try the service and to increase the confidence on this service, because since the announcement of this project, we've seen an increased interest, and we wanted people to have the chance to come and try,” he told The Peninsula.



Participation in the trial was open to members of the public who registered through an online application, with selected applicants invited to take part. The event began with a briefing on Robotaxi technology, outlining its key features, operational functions, and user guidelines for hailing and using the service.

A fleet of ten Robotaxis was deployed for the trial, which operated within a designated area at Old Doha Port. Participants experienced supervised rides, allowing them to observe the vehicle's performance, responsiveness, and passenger-focused features.

Each Robotaxi is equipped with 11 cameras, four radars, and four LiDAR sensors.

A safety officer remained stationed onboard throughout the trial, while passengers were able to monitor routes, object proximity, and surrounding conditions via a real-time interactive screen installed in the driver's and backseat. During this phase, Safety Officers needed to be stationed inside each vehicle to monitor the system's behavior, intervene if necessary, and provide feedback for improvement purposes.

The Robotaxi is currently operating in West Bay, central Doha, and Hamad International Airport (HIA) area from 6am to 4am everyday for a maximum of two passengers per ride. The pricing model of a Robotaxi service is the same as regular taxis, however, this service accepts card or wallet payment only. The Robotaxi service can be booked using the Karwa application on the condition that the pickup and drop-off area is within 50m of valid Points of Interest (POIs), and if the vehicle is 3km nearby.

Officials highlighted the network of designated pickup and drop-off points across major areas of the country. These include West Bay, central Doha, Katara, The Pearl, and Lusail. According to data presented during the briefing, West Bay alone has 178 points of interest (POIs), covering locations such as DECC Metro Station, City Center, Sheraton, and surrounding areas.

In central Doha, POIs include Souq Waqif, Msheireb Metro Station, and National Museum Metro Station, among others. Locations in Katara, The Pearl, and Lusail include 21 High Street, Katara Mosque, Yacht Club Metro Station, and Al Qassar Metro Station. Officials also noted that Qatar University and Education City are being considered for future expansion.

The public trial forms part of Mowasalat's broader efforts to explore innovative transport technologies that promote safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility.