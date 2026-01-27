403
Trump Welcomes Ongoing Release of Political Prisoners in Venezuela
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed approval over what he described as a swift and expanding release of political detainees in Venezuela.
“I am pleased to report that Venezuela is releasing its Political Prisoners at a rapid rate, which rate will be increasing over the coming short period of time,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
“I’d like to thank the leadership of Venezuela for agreeing to this powerful humanitarian gesture!” he added.
According to human rights accounts, Venezuelan authorities have already freed more than 100 individuals classified as political prisoners.
Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez stated that detainees held during the presidency of Nicolas Maduro would be released. The remarks marked her first appearance in the media since Maduro was captured by US special forces on Jan. 3.
