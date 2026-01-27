403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canon Middle East Strengthens Industry Expertise through Certified Printing Consultant Program
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE – January 26, 2026 The three-day CCPC Graduation Event, held in Dubai, celebrated the successful completion of a rigorous, year-long program designed to develop highly skilled printing consultants capable of navigating’today’s increasingly complex commercial print, packaging, workflow, and application environments.
Launched in 2024, the CCPC program represents Canon’s strategic response to the changing needs of the printing industry, where customers are seeking trusted advisors who can translate technology into measurable business value. The comprehensive curriculum combines advanced theoretical learning with hands-on, real-world applications, including complex commercial print cases, workflow-driven projects, and innovative digital printing applications.
Throughout the program, participants were challenged to develop and present real commercial print cases reflecting complex sales cycles and operational realities. In parallel, they designed practical digital printing applications that demonstrated the effective use of production technologies, workflow automation, sustainability considerations, and business impact modelling.
Graduates presented their work to evaluation panels comprising Canon Middle East leadership and external industry printing experts, ensuring a high level of assessment credibility and industry relevance. The graduation ceremony also featured an application gallery showcasing the creativity, technical depth, and business thinking demonstrated by the participants.
The seven CCP– graduates – Ahmed Assal, Ahmed Hasouba, Ajish Paul, Muhammed Shabaan, Emre Polat, Nowfel Kurukkalparambil, and Omk–r Viswas Rao – received their professional certifications following a rigorous evaluation of application creativity, business impact, economic viability, technology selection, workflow optimization, competitive advantages, print quality, and presentation excellence.
“What makes CCPC unique is the depth and structu”e of the journey,” said Ayman Aly, B2B Marketing Director at Can“n Middle East. “This is not a short-term training initiative. It is a one-year transformation that blends technology, applications, workflow, and business strategy, preparing consultants to support customers in an industry that is rapidly evolving toward personalization, automatio”, and sustainability.”
The graduation ceremony welcomed Canon Middle East leadership alongside industry professionals and external guests, reinforcing the growing importance of consultative expertise and continuous professional development within the printing ecosystem.
Building on the success of its inaugural cohort, Canon Middle East also announced the continuation of the CCPC program, with a new intake planned for 2026, further reinforcing Canon’s commitment to shaping the future of professional printing through knowledge, expertise, and innovation.
Launched in 2024, the CCPC program represents Canon’s strategic response to the changing needs of the printing industry, where customers are seeking trusted advisors who can translate technology into measurable business value. The comprehensive curriculum combines advanced theoretical learning with hands-on, real-world applications, including complex commercial print cases, workflow-driven projects, and innovative digital printing applications.
Throughout the program, participants were challenged to develop and present real commercial print cases reflecting complex sales cycles and operational realities. In parallel, they designed practical digital printing applications that demonstrated the effective use of production technologies, workflow automation, sustainability considerations, and business impact modelling.
Graduates presented their work to evaluation panels comprising Canon Middle East leadership and external industry printing experts, ensuring a high level of assessment credibility and industry relevance. The graduation ceremony also featured an application gallery showcasing the creativity, technical depth, and business thinking demonstrated by the participants.
The seven CCP– graduates – Ahmed Assal, Ahmed Hasouba, Ajish Paul, Muhammed Shabaan, Emre Polat, Nowfel Kurukkalparambil, and Omk–r Viswas Rao – received their professional certifications following a rigorous evaluation of application creativity, business impact, economic viability, technology selection, workflow optimization, competitive advantages, print quality, and presentation excellence.
“What makes CCPC unique is the depth and structu”e of the journey,” said Ayman Aly, B2B Marketing Director at Can“n Middle East. “This is not a short-term training initiative. It is a one-year transformation that blends technology, applications, workflow, and business strategy, preparing consultants to support customers in an industry that is rapidly evolving toward personalization, automatio”, and sustainability.”
The graduation ceremony welcomed Canon Middle East leadership alongside industry professionals and external guests, reinforcing the growing importance of consultative expertise and continuous professional development within the printing ecosystem.
Building on the success of its inaugural cohort, Canon Middle East also announced the continuation of the CCPC program, with a new intake planned for 2026, further reinforcing Canon’s commitment to shaping the future of professional printing through knowledge, expertise, and innovation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment