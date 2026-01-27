Cong Criticises Maha Minister For Omitting Ambedkar's Name In R-Day Speech

MENAFN - IANS) Nashik, Jan 27 (IANS) The Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday condemned Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan for failing to mention Dr B.R. Ambedkar during his official address on Republic Day.

He described the incident as a "stain on the progressive identity of Maharashtra”, saying that omitting the name of the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution on the very day the nation celebrates the Republic is a "gross insult to both Dr Ambedkar and the democratic framework of India".

He accused the BJP of harbouring a "Manuvadi" and "Anti-Maharashtra" mindset, highlighting what they call a stark contradiction in the party's actions.“On one hand, the government honours those imprisoned during the Emergency, yet on the other, they insult the creator of the Constitution that grants us our fundamental freedoms. By awarding the 'Padma' honour to (former Governor) Bhagat Singh Koshyari -- who has previously insulted state icons -- and now ignoring Dr Ambedkar, the BJP has made it clear they do not respect the Constitution."

Wadettiwar's statement comes after a high-drama scene unfolded during the Republic Day celebrations in Nashik when a female officer from the Maharashtra Forest Department publicly confronted Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan. The officer, identified as Madhavi Jadhav, accused the minister of failing to mention Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, during his official address. Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, Minister Girish Mahajan delivered a speech to the gathered attendees.

As the speech concluded, Madhavi Jadhav, who serves in the Forest Department, stepped forward to directly question the minister. She demanded to know why Dr Ambedkar's name was omitted from a speech delivered on the very day the Constitution came into effect. The confrontation led to immediate tension at the venue. Police personnel intervened and detained Jadhav shortly after she raised her objections. She was later released.

Despite the police intervention, Jadhav remained firm in her stance.

Speaking to reporters later, she emphasised that the omission of the person who gave the country its democracy and Constitution was an unacceptable oversight.“I do not care if I am transferred or even suspended. I will not allow the identity and legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar to be erased," Jadhav stated.

She further added,“We kept waiting for his name to be mentioned throughout the speech, but it never happened. The Minister must acknowledge this mistake. I am ready to do any labour -- even unloading sand or soil --, but I will not apologise for asking this question."

She maintained that her protest was a matter of constitutional pride rather than a breach of professional conduct. The incident has triggered a significant political row in Maharashtra. Leaders from Congress and Shiv Sena(UBT) slammed the BJP, claiming the omission reflects an "anti-Constitution" mindset.

Prakash Ambedkar, head of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), contacted Madhavi Jadhav to support her and demanded that a case be registered against the Minister under the Atrocities Act. Many government officials and citizens have expressed solidarity with Jadhav, praising her for "defending constitutional values" while in uniform.

Minister Mahajan, however, termed the omission as "purely unintentional" and an oversight. He stated that he had raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai' and that he regularly honours Dr Ambedkar in his other speeches. He formally apologised for not mentioning Dr Ambedkar's name to de-escalate the situation. He further explained,“In my Jamner city, I took the initiative to install big statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr B.R. Ambedkar. I always take part in every procession in the city. I am unable to understand why the controversy has flared up. I have already tendered an apology.”

However, Wadettiwar praised Jadhav's courage, stating that her protest represents the sentiments of every self-respecting Indian who refuses to tolerate the insult of national icons. He issued a stern warning to the state government against taking any retaliatory or "vindictive" administrative action against Jadhav.“If any action is taken against her, the government will face the wrath of the people of Maharashtra. We will not rest until they are held accountable," he said.